Aboitiz Foundation expands AI training for women nationwide

The Aboitiz Foundation has launched the year with the graduation of 231 women from across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao under its Elevate AIDA program, an initiative designed to expand digital skills training and income opportunities for women.
The program is implemented in partnership with Connected Women, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and several local government units.
Elevate AIDA trains women who face barriers to traditional employment in data annotation, a key task used in developing and training artificial intelligence systems.
Through an online learning model, the initiative allows participants to access flexible, home-based work while managing caregiving and household responsibilities.
Graduation ceremonies held throughout January recognized participants from several communities nationwide.
The training was supported by various Aboitiz Group business units and local governments. UnionBank of the Philippines sponsored training programs for 44 participants in Ifugao with assistance from SN Aboitiz Power, 48 participants in Malvar, Batangas with support from Aboitiz Construction, and 49 participants in Cebu City in partnership with Visayan Electric.
Meanwhile, Davao Light supported 90 graduates in Davao del Norte, including 68 from Tagum City and 22 from Samal Island.
The program also conducted an orientation session in Benguet, where 148 women and community stakeholders were introduced to the Elevate AIDA initiative, highlighting growing interest in digital livelihood opportunities.
The orientation marked the beginning of the participants’ journey toward developing digital skills and accessing potential work opportunities in the global technology sector.
Elevate AIDA is part of a broader effort to upskill 300,000 women nationwide, with the goal of expanding access to digital employment and supporting inclusive economic growth.
“Aboitiz Foundation believes that when women are equipped with future-ready skills, they are better positioned to uplift not only themselves but also their families and communities,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation.
“Through Elevate AIDA, we are helping open doors to the digital economy for women who may otherwise be left behind. These graduations are not just the culmination of training—they mark the beginning of new possibilities for sustainable income, greater confidence, and more resilient communities across the country.”
After completing the training, graduates will receive further upskilling sessions and support in accessing online job platforms through Connected Women to help translate their new skills into income opportunities.
To further prepare participants for remote work, the Aboitiz Foundation, in collaboration with UnionBank, will also conduct online sessions on financial literacy and cybersecurity.
The foundation said the program will continue to expand through partnerships with communities, local governments and private sector groups to equip more women with future-ready digital skills.