Aboitiz Foundation expands AI training for women nationwide

The Aboitiz Foundation has launched the year with the graduation of 231 women from across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao under its Elevate AIDA program, an initiative designed to expand digital skills training and income opportunities for women.

The program is implemented in partnership with Connected Women, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and several local government units.

Elevate AIDA trains women who face barriers to traditional employment in data annotation, a key task used in developing and training artificial intelligence systems.

Through an online learning model, the initiative allows participants to access flexible, home-based work while managing caregiving and household responsibilities.

Graduation ceremonies held throughout January recognized participants from several communities nationwide.

The training was supported by various Aboitiz Group business units and local governments. UnionBank of the Philippines sponsored training programs for 44 participants in Ifugao with assistance from SN Aboitiz Power, 48 participants in Malvar, Batangas with support from Aboitiz Construction, and 49 participants in Cebu City in partnership with Visayan Electric.

Meanwhile, Davao Light supported 90 graduates in Davao del Norte, including 68 from Tagum City and 22 from Samal Island.