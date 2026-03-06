PNP tightens counter-intelligence vs foreign-backed spies

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. on Friday said the police force has stepped up counter-intelligence measures across all units to prevent infiltration and espionage within its ranks.

Nartatez said the move is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. to ensure government institutions remain secure and resistant to foreign manipulation. He added that the move also comes in response to emerging national security threats involving local assets.

“We are taking proactive steps to ensure that all the information that includes efforts and plans relating to peace and order and national security are protected. We have been doing our best to insulate the PNP from any form of foreign interference or recruitment,” Nartatez said.

Three Filipinos detained for alleged Chinese-linked espionage have confessed to obtaining sensitive information, the National Security Council reported on Thursday, 5 March.

Two of the detainees reportedly worked in the Department of National Defense and the Philippine Navy, while another had close access to a Philippine Coast Guard officer.

“The recent admission of Filipino nationals involved in foreign-directed espionage is a wake-up call for us to be extra-careful and to sustain the efforts in instilling professionalism in the organization that is anchored on patriotism and loyalty to our country and its people,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief emphasized that while the local espionage network has been neutralized, the police organization must remain proactive and vigilant.

He said the PNP is coordinating closely with the National Security Council and other intelligence agencies to strengthen information sharing. The organization has also established a confidential reporting mechanism for its members.

Nartatez also expressed support for the position of the National Security Council and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks that protect national security amid evolving threats, particularly with the rapid advancement of digital technology.