Former NPA finance officer arrested for murder charges in Davao

Authorities arrested a former finance officer of the communist New People’s Army facing multiple murder charges on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, in Davao City.

The 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division reported that Gretchel Canda Daval, also known as Che-Che or Alex, was arrested in a focused law enforcement operation conducted by the 75th Infantry Battalion and 4ID intelligence units in coordination with the Philippine National Police in Barangay Tigatto, Buhangin District, Davao City.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of an existing warrant of arrest for frustrated murder, multiple attempted murder and murder.

According to 4ID, Daval was the former finance officer of SYP16A, Guerilla Front 16 of the NPA’s Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee operating in the Caraga region.

Major General Michele B. Anayron Jr., commander of the 4ID, said the arrest reflects the continuing decline of the NPA’s operational capability and support networks in Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

“The arrest of a former finance officer weakens the enemy’s logistical and financial support structure, while every surrender signifies a life redirected toward peace and progress,” Anayron said.

Meanwhile, the 4ID also reported the surrender of another NPA member in Bukidnon.

The 4ID said the 28-year-old NPA member voluntarily surrendered to troops of the 1st Special Forces Battalion in Bukidnon, expressing willingness to abandon the armed struggle and return to the folds of the law.