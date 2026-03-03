Speaker hails House panel approval of anti-political dynasty

A House committee has approved a consolidated bill to prohibit political dynasties, a move that leaders say signals a decisive step toward fulfilling a mandate in the 1987 Constitution that has gone unenforced for nearly 40 years.

The House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, chaired by Representative Zia Alonto Adiong, adopted a measure that bars relatives within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from holding elective office simultaneously.

The prohibition covers spouses, siblings, parents, children and grandparents, whether the relationship is legitimate, illegitimate, full, or half-blood.

Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III, a principal author of the bill along with House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos, hailed the committee’s action Tuesday.

“For nearly four decades, the Constitution has directed Congress to prohibit political dynasties. Today, we move closer to fulfilling that mandate,” Dy said.

Under the proposed legislation, the ban applies to both national and local levels. Spouses and second-degree relatives would be prohibited from simultaneously holding any national elective position, such as president, vice president, or senator.

The same restrictions would apply within the same provincial, municipal, or barangay government.

If enacted, the law would prevent common political arrangements such as a husband and wife serving as mayor and vice mayor, or a father and child serving as governor and board member in the same province.

Dy described the second-degree coverage as a “balanced approach” resulting from nationwide consultations. He said the measure is firm enough to give meaning to the constitutional ban while remaining practical for implementation.