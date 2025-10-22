Groups denounce harm-Marcos plot

Groups advocating for the defense of democracy have condemned an alleged plot to harm President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family, calling it “a cowardly and un-Filipino act that endangers not just one man, but the entire nation.”

The plot reportedly surfaced on social media, alleging that certain groups linked to supporters of the previous administration were discussing plans to harm the President.

The post read, “Duterte already knows he won’t get out anymore... Duterte’s last wish: to have BBM killed — his entire family.” It alleged the existence of a “Sara Army” said to be “training in Sorsogon,” supposedly with the knowledge of Senator Chiz Escudero.

“Any threat against the President is a threat against the republic itself,” said the Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya, the People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reforms, the Liga Independencia Pilipinas and Filipinos Do Not Yield Movement.

The groups’ chairman emeritus Jose Antonio Goitia said, “It’s an attack on our democracy, our peace, and the stability that every Filipino family depends on.”

No justification for violence

Goitia urged the public to unite in rejecting any act that seeks to destabilize the government or endanger the President’s life.

“You may disagree with his decisions. You may even oppose his policies. But plotting violence is never, ever justified,” he said. “In a democracy, we argue with words, not with weapons.”

He stressed that anyone proven to be involved must face the full force of the law.

“The law is clear. Conspiring to harm the President or his family is not only a grave crime; it is an assault on the very foundations of our republic,” Goitia said.

For Goitia, protecting the President means protecting the stability and unity of the State.

“The President represents the government itself, the unity of the state,” he said. “If the institution of the presidency is attacked, the nation is weakened. That’s why protecting the President means protecting the republic.”

He reminded the public that behind every political leader is a family that deserves safety and dignity.

“We must remember that threats like these do not just target the President; they target his family too,” he said. “That crosses every moral and human boundary.”

Goitia called on the authorities to investigate the matter and avoid politicizing the issue.

“The truth must come out through lawful investigation, not through online noise or speculation,” he said. “Justice must be both firm and fair. Only then can we protect the credibility of our institutions.”

He also warned against spreading unverified information online.

“Let’s not fuel panic or division,” he said. “Instead of sharing rumors, share vigilance. Instead of anger, let’s promote peace.”