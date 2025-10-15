Sara Duterte says no destabilization plot against Marcos

Vice President Sara Duterte said no one is planning a destabilization against the government amid the growing public protest against corruption.

"Yung destabilization, nanggagaling lang naman yan sa administrasyon eh. Wala namang destabilization na nangyayari eh," Duterte said in a press briefing in Zamboanga City on Tuesday afternoon.

"Nagsasalita lang yung mga tao at nai-insecure lang o natatakot lang yung administration sa lakas ng boses ng mga tao. Pero sa totoo lang, walang nagpaplano ng destabilisasyon," she added.

Duterte said that if there is one group calling for a destabilization against the government, it's a militant group belonging to the Makabayan bloc.

"Meron bang mga tao na nagme-meeting na nagsasabi na ah Makabayan yes number one, yan talaga ang vision ng Makabayan. Pabagsakin ang gobyerno kasi gusto nilang mag-takeover," she said.

"So kung meron man grupo, na nag-me-meeting para pabagsakin, ang administration, ang gobyerno, Makabayan yun. Wala nang iba. Lahat nang iba dyan, wala nang may meeting yan," the Vice President added.

Duterte also denied that she has been calling for the resignation of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., describing it as a “pointless call.”

"I never said Marcos resign. Ang sinabi ko, unang-una, magpadrug test siya [Marcos]. Never ask him to resign. That is a pointless call. Hindi mag-re-resign yan," Duterte said.

"Nakita niyo ba yung tatay? Ilang taon yun? 20 years. Ilang years yung senior? 20 years? Oo. That is a pointless call ah. Tingnan niyo yung DNA niya na ayaw yan umalis ng pwesto. So, 'Marcos resign’ is a pointless call. That is why ako, I am asking him to do his job. Of which, of course, alam na natin lahat na hindi niya ginagawa," she added.

Duterte also said that former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez has challenged the President to undergo a drug test.

"May challenge na siya galing kay Atty. Vic Rodriguez. And that is a hanging open challenge na hanggang ngayon ayaw niyang gawin na sinasabi ko, that is a betrayal of public trust," she said.