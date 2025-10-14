WALANG PASOK: DepEd San Fernando suspends classes due to flu-like cases

The Department of Education (DepEd) City Schools Division of San Fernando has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes for public basic education in the City of San Fernando from 14 to 15 October.

According to the DepEd, order (SDM No. 502, s. 2025) applies only to Public Elementary, Integrated, and Secondary Schools in San Fernando.

"While in-person classes are suspended given the situation, the schools shall conduct online or any alternative learning modality so as not to hamper student education on the said dates," the City of San Fernando cited in a social media post.

The city government cited that the order added that private schools are given the discretion to suspend their classes in accordance with their respective institutional policies and internal health assessments.

The suspension is in connection with the call of DepEd Central Office to regional and division offices and to local government units to declare suspension of in-person classes as a preventive measure amidst the reported cases of influenza-like illnesses.

City Schools Division cited that it is set to conduct monitoring and inspection of school buildings and premises to ensure preparedness against natural and man-made disasters, as well as the thorough surveillance reporting of cases, cleaning and disinfection of school facilities to prevent the further spread of illness within the school community.

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag and Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Shirley Zipagan urge school heads to strictly adhere to these provisions and ensure timely submission of health reports through the designated school health personnel.

Classes shall resume on 16 October 2025, Thursday, unless further advisories are issued.