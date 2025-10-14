NIA coordinates with PNP, NBI over slain whistleblower

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is seeking assistance from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the death of its former employee and self-proclaimed whistleblower, Niruh Kyle Antatico.

Antatico, a former senior research analyst for NIA Northern Mindanao, was fatally shot in broad daylight on 10 October

“We have written to the PNP and are also seeking assistance from the NBI for the early resolution of the case,” NIA Administrator Engr. Eduardo Guillen said in a radio interview.

Before his death, Antatico had been labeled a whistleblower after posting an exposé on Facebook alleging corruption within the NIA, specifically mentioning “Maging Projects from 2020-2022.”

The allegations notably focused on the substandard construction of an irrigation canal project in Lanao del Sur.

Guillen, however, has denied any involvement by the agency in fraudulent or “ghost” projects.

“Especially under our current administration, NIA has no ghost projects. All our projects are well-monitored,” Guillen stated. He added that when he reviewed the project Antatico mentioned, it “was bidded and implemented and a program of work was done by the previous admin.”

Antatico’s parents are also former employees of the agency.

NIA employees have raised P100,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Antatico’s death.

Meantime, NIA-Northern Mindanao extended its condolences to Antatico’s family and urged the public to refrain from speculation, instead allowing law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigation.