NIA Region 1 orders closer monitoring of Ilocos Norte irrigation projects

During the inspection, Catulin reviewed the progress of the rehabilitation of the Solsona River Irrigation System, one of the major irrigation facilities serving agricultural areas in northern Ilocos Norte. He directed project implementers to ensure that construction activities are completed within the scheduled timeframe and in accordance with project specifications.

The regional manager also inspected the proposed solarization project for Bonga Pumps 1, 2 and 3. The project seeks to convert the existing electric-powered pumping stations into solar-powered facilities as part of efforts to modernize irrigation operations.

Catulin said regular field inspections are being conducted to monitor project implementation and address issues that may affect construction schedules.

The rehabilitation and modernization projects are among NIA’s ongoing infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving irrigation services for farmers in Ilocos Norte.