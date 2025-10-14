Metrobank Foundation’s Sobrepeña honored with Gawad Bayanihan Award

On 23 September 2025, the Rotary Club of Makati Metro (RCMM) conferred the Gawad Bayanihan Award on Metrobank Foundation (MBFI) Trustee Aniceto “Chito” M. Sobrepeña in recognition of his decades-long contribution to nation-building and public service.

Presented by Unite for Good President and 2016 Outstanding Filipino Soldier awardee Fernando Parcon, the award marks a milestone for RCMM, being the first time the honor was given to a non-Rotarian. Held in Ayala Alabang Country Club, the event gathered RCMM members, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as current and former outstanding soldier awardees.

Sobrepeña, who stepped down in July 2025 as MBFI President after 30 years of service, was cited for his leadership in advancing programs on education, arts, social development, and disaster response. He also spearheaded MBFI’s partnership with RCMM in recognizing the country’s outstanding soldiers under the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos program.

“Chito, tonight we recognize you not just as the head of an institution, but as a man who has lived out the very values we Rotarians hold dear: service above self, leadership with integrity, and a life dedicated to others,” said former RCMM president Lior Liechtenstein.

In his acceptance speech, Sobrepeña underscored the importance of partnership and collective action. “What makes this journey special is the spirit of sustained engagement—a meeting of like-minded organizations united by a shared mission: to honor heroism, integrity, and excellence in military service. In this, we have found common ground and enduring friendship,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the country’s soldiers, saying, “You are the embodiment of courage and sacrifice. It has been my honor to stand with you in ensuring that the Filipino people never forget your service.”

The Gawad Bayanihand Award is given by RCMM in recognition of individuals who embody the values of service, integrity, and leadership that transcend organizations.