Cinemalaya awards night: The highlights

A little like the Oscars, but unmistakably Filipino, the Cinemalaya Awards Night on 12 October at Shangri-La Plaza’s Red Carpet Cinemas was anything but boring. From collective roars against corruption to a fumble-prone host, nervous energy from winners giving their speeches, and plenty of laughter, the night delivered moments you won’t forget anytime soon.

Mikoy Morales: Chaos with Charm

Everyone remembers James Franco and Anne Hathaway at the 2011 Oscars. Mikoy Morales, 2023 Cinemalaya Best Actor, brought his own awkward charm to the stage. He mostly stayed behind the pulpit, script in hand, but frequently strayed, stumbled over words, laughed at his own jokes, and teased the audience.

Early in the night, he joked that those “ready” to win had dressed to the nines, a line that would stick with the winners.

When Rochelle Pangilinan, stunning in a red sequined gown, won Best Actress for Child No. 82: Anak Ni Boy Kana, she yelled at him mid-speech, “Hoy, Mikoy! Hindi ako ‘ready,’ ano ka ba? Por ke’t naka-sequin!”