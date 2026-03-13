vivo V70 hits Philippine market at P31,999

Under the two-day promotion, buyers can receive a P3,500 shop voucher for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants of the device. An additional 10-percent platform voucher capped at P1,500 may also be applied.

A limited number of buyers will also receive a free V70 x POP MART Zsiga phone pouch and a vivo VIP card. Installment payments with zero-percent interest for up to three months via SPayLater are also available.

The vivo V70 is designed to support content creation and everyday photography, particularly for Gen Z and young millennial users.

It features a 50-megapixel ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with AI Stage Mode, allowing users to capture subjects from mid- to long-range distances with improved clarity and stability. The smartphone also offers 10x Super Clear Zoom, enabling users to capture detailed shots during concerts, events and performances.

For video recording, the device supports 4K 60fps video paired with an AI Audio Noise Eraser that helps reduce background noise to produce clearer sound even in crowded environments.

The smartphone also integrates several AI-powered editing tools aimed at simplifying mobile photography. Features such as AI Magic Weather allow users to modify weather conditions in photos, while AI Retouch enables the removal of unwanted objects or passersby from images.

The vivo V70 runs on OriginOS 6, which introduces system-level artificial intelligence features designed to improve everyday usability. These include tools such as local AI Search, quick note-taking and AI Creation to help users organize information and manage tasks more efficiently.

The device also features a collaboration with POP MART and its character Zsiga, highlighting vivo’s push toward creative expression and youth-oriented design.

According to the company, the vivo V70 is now available nationwide in physical stores and online platforms starting 14 March.