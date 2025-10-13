Rochelle Pangilinan’s Cinemalaya triumph: From dance floor queen to award-winning actress

Rochelle Pangilinan is still glowing with joy after winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the Cinemalaya 2025 Independent Film Festival for her remarkable performance in Child No. 82.

For the former SexBomb leader, the victory marks not just a career milestone but also a moment of deep artistic fulfillment — proof that passion, growth, and persistence can coexist beautifully in a performer’s journey.

New chapter in acting

Best known for her years as a dancer and television performer, Rochelle took a bold leap into indie cinema through Child No. 82, a film that dives into human struggles and quiet strength. It was her Cinemalaya debut, but she carried herself with the poise and discipline that made her a household name in Philippine entertainment.

On Instagram, the Kapuso actress shared a photo of herself proudly holding her trophy. “I’m so happy with Child No. 82,” she said. “Ang ganda talaga ng storya at ang galing ng director. Ang galing ng lahat ng tao sa pelikula (The story is really good and the director is great. Everyone in the movie is great).”

She went on to praise her director, Tim Muñoz, for teaching her a valuable life philosophy. “Natuto ako dito sa ‘Child No. 82.’ ‘Yung nakita ko kay director Tim, kapag nagkakaroon ng problema, hindi siya ‘Anong problema?’ Kundi ‘Ano ang solusyon?’ Nilagay ko ‘yon sa buhay ko. Kasi kaysa mag-focus tayo sa problema, bakit ‘di tayo mag-focus sa solusyon?”