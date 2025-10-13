Rochelle Pangilinan’s Cinemalaya triumph: From dance floor queen to award-winning actress

Rochelle Pangilinan is still glowing with joy after winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the Cinemalaya 2025 Independent Film Festival for her remarkable performance in Child No. 82.
For the former SexBomb leader, the victory marks not just a career milestone but also a moment of deep artistic fulfillment — proof that passion, growth, and persistence can coexist beautifully in a performer’s journey.
New chapter in acting
Best known for her years as a dancer and television performer, Rochelle took a bold leap into indie cinema through Child No. 82, a film that dives into human struggles and quiet strength. It was her Cinemalaya debut, but she carried herself with the poise and discipline that made her a household name in Philippine entertainment.
On Instagram, the Kapuso actress shared a photo of herself proudly holding her trophy. “I’m so happy with Child No. 82,” she said. “Ang ganda talaga ng storya at ang galing ng director. Ang galing ng lahat ng tao sa pelikula (The story is really good and the director is great. Everyone in the movie is great).”
She went on to praise her director, Tim Muñoz, for teaching her a valuable life philosophy. “Natuto ako dito sa ‘Child No. 82.’ ‘Yung nakita ko kay director Tim, kapag nagkakaroon ng problema, hindi siya ‘Anong problema?’ Kundi ‘Ano ang solusyon?’ Nilagay ko ‘yon sa buhay ko. Kasi kaysa mag-focus tayo sa problema, bakit ‘di tayo mag-focus sa solusyon?”
Joy of recognition
Winning Best Supporting Actress is a milestone Rochelle never imagined early in her acting career. Yet even as she celebrates, her humility remains at the core of her artistic vision.
“Siguro nakaka-happy ‘yun ‘pag na-recognize ka bilang magaling na actress (It feels rewarding when you’re recognized as a good actress),” she reflected. “Pero ayokong ma-stuck na lang sa ganoon. Gusto ko pang magpursigi pa, mas husayan pa. Gusto kong matuto, gusto kong i-explore lahat. Alam kong kulang pa ako sa pag-arte — gusto kong malaman pa lahat ang tungkol sa pag-arte (But I don’t want to be stuck like that. I want to push myself further, to be better. I want to learn, I want to explore everything. I know I’m still lacking in acting — I want to know everything about acting).”
SexBomb legacy marches on
Beyond her film triumphs, Rochelle continues to honor her roots. The SexBomb Girls, the iconic dance group that revolutionized Philippine pop culture in the early 2000s, are set to reunite for a major concert at the Araneta Coliseum on 4 December.
When asked what fans can expect, Rochelle could not hide her excitement. “Ibabalik namin kayo… mag-ba-backtrack tayo nu’ng panahon na bata-bata pa kayo (We’ll take you back... let’s backtrack to the time when you were young),” she said. “At siyempre, ano pa bang ini-expect niyo sa SexBomb? Lahat ‘yan palaban, at kilalang-kilala niyo kami — what you see is what you get. Makikita niyo lahat ito sa 4 December (And of course, what else can you expect from SexBomb. You know us well — what you see is what you get. You’ll see it all on 4 December).”
Movement to meaning
For Rochelle, Child No. 82 is more than a film credit — it is a testament to evolution. From leading the fiercest dance crew on national television to standing on the Cinemalaya stage as an award-winning actress, she has proven that reinvention is possible when you lead with heart, humility and courage.
And as she continues to chase growth in both artistry and life, Rochelle remains what she has always been — a woman who moves with purpose, grace and fire.