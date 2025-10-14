Mylene Dizon’s Cinemalaya speech inspires: ‘May pag-asa!’

It was a night of art, truth, and bold statements at the 21st Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, but one moment stood out — when veteran actress Mylene Dizon took the stage to accept her Best Actress trophy for Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan.

Her acceptance speech turned from heartfelt to fiery as she used her platform to deliver a powerful message about hope and accountability.

'May pag-asa'

“Ang pelikula namin ay tungkol sa hope, sa pag-asa — yes, may pag-asa,” Dizon declared before a packed audience at the Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City last Sunday, 12 October. Her voice quivered with emotion but cut through the hall with conviction.

“May pag-asa na balang araw, babalik sa’tin lahat ng ating pera na ninakaw ng mga hayop na hydra na ‘yan!” she continued, earning thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd — a rare moment when art, activism, and authenticity met at the festival’s center stage.

Dizon’s reference to the “Hydra” — both in the film and metaphorically in society — resonated deeply.

In Greek mythology, the Hydra is a serpent-like creature that grows multiple heads when one is cut off. In the film, it becomes a metaphor for systemic corruption and oppression — a monster that keeps regenerating despite efforts to defeat it.

A year of triumphs and reflection

“Congratulations, Cinemalaya! Napakaganda nitong taon na ‘to, lalo na para sa’kin. Pero hindi ako nag-outfit, hindi ako handa!” she joked, gesturing to her understated outfit. The room erupted in laughter, her lightheartedness breaking the heaviness of her earlier statement.

It’s a fitting moment for Dizon, whose win this year marks her second Best Actress award from Cinemalaya — her first being for the 2008 classic 100, where she portrayed a woman facing terminal illness with grace and grit.

In 2024, Dizon also starred in The Hearing, a powerful film about a mother dealing with the trauma of her deaf son’s sexual abuse. The project, lauded for its sensitivity and depth, cemented her reputation as one of the Philippines’ most fearless actresses — unafraid to take on socially charged narratives.

Directed by Noni Abao, Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan swept major awards at the festival, including Best Film and Best Actor for Jojit Lorenzo. The film’s haunting imagery and political commentary struck a chord with audiences who saw it as both an artistic achievement and a mirror reflecting the nation’s ongoing struggles.