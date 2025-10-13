Red tape in ‘green’ plates fueled motorists’ uproar

Filipino hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) owners were in an uproar following the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group’s (HPG) announcement that an additional certification from the Department of Energy (DoE) was required to avail of the benefits provided under Republic Act 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act of 2022.

Last week, hybrid and EV owners were taken aback by PNP-HPG Director Col. Hansel M. Manantan’s statement that a certification from the DoE will be required to validate their exemption from the number coding scheme.

Social media was filled with outrage and frustration from hybrid and EV owners expressing disappointment over the disconnect between the PNP-HPG and the DoE, pointing out that the PNP-HPG seemed unaware of the DoE’s master list, which is available on the EVindustry.ph website.

The DoE immediately clarified that no additional certification is needed, especially for vehicles listed in the EV master list, adding that manufacturers and distributors had already gone through the process of having their hybrid and EV units accredited or certified by the energy department.

“Green” plates are issued for EV and hybrid vehicles, signifying their exemption from the number coding scheme.

Following the backlash from the owners, Manantan quickly clarified that the HPG’s intent was to run after those illegally using the “green” plates, not to burden legitimate hybrid and EV owners.

He added that only vehicles not in the DoE’s master list or those suspected of misusing the license plates will be subjected to inspection and further validation.

Manantan said they could not overlook the complaints and reports about some vehicle owners using unauthorized or counterfeit green plates. He emphasized that these reports must be taken seriously. According to the law, he explained, the DoE is the only authority responsible for maintaining the official list of hybrid and EVs that are eligible for green plates.

Apart from its owners being exempt from number coding for eight years, hybrid and EV car manufacturers enjoy zero import duties and excise taxes on key components until 2028, which is intended to lower car prices and encourage more brands to enter the local market.

As of mid-2025, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) reported that there were close to 30,000 EVs registered in the country, which account for five percent of the total number of registered vehicles. The EV Association of the Philippines (EVAP) estimated EV sales will reach 35,000 units by end-2025 with the support of the government, which encourages motorists to buy electric rather than fossil-fueled cars to reduce carbon emissions.

As unit sales are expected to rise, it is crucial that Manantan address reports of counterfeits and the unauthorized use of green plates to evade traffic restrictions. Traffic enforcement must be adapted to reinforce public policy and trust.

As a Poll Starter, it is crucial for clarity and coordination among government agencies to keep up with innovations toward a cleaner and smarter transportation future. The recent confusion surrounding EV certification was more than just a setback — it highlighted the urgent need for unified messaging, streamlined enforcement, and support for motorists who choose sustainability.

If the government truly wishes for Filipinos to embrace electric mobility, it must ensure the road ahead is not only green but also distinctly clear.