Phl strengthens ties with Singapore army

The Philippines and Singapore are set to convene with other Southeast Asian nations for the 33rd Asean Armies Rifle Meet from 18 to 28 November, and the 26th Asean Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting and 13th Asean Sergeant Majors Annual Meet from 25 to 28 November.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said these future engagements were highlighted following the courtesy visit of Col. Geajaindren Mariapan, Singapore's Defense Attaché to the Philippines, to Philippine Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete at the Headquarters Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio on 6 October.

Nafarrete expressed optimism about enhancing defense cooperation between the two countries, citing ongoing efforts to expand military engagements.

He noted that both sides are exploring opportunities to build on the Memorandum of Understanding on National Defense Cooperation, signed between the Philippine and Singaporean defense departments on 24 July 2024, in Singapore.

Dema-ala said discussions during the visit also touched on preparations for the upcoming 11th Philippines–Singapore Army Working Group Meeting, scheduled for 21 to 23 October.

The Philippine Army emphasized its commitment to strengthening regional security ties through sustained multilateral cooperation within the Asean framework.