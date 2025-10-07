Over 8k aftershocks jolt Cebu

Over 8,200 aftershocks have been recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit offshore Northern Cebu on 30 September.

As of 7 October, Phivolcs said 8,253 aftershocks have been detected. Of this number, 1,359 were located and 34 felt by residents. The aftershocks had magnitudes ranging from 1.0 to 5.1

Phivolcs explained that aftershocks are smaller quakes that occur after the main earthquake, which can last for several days or weeks, with stronger mainshocks that often produce more and prolonged aftershocks.

The agency reminded the public to remain vigilant and prepared for possible aftershocks, avoid damaged structures, and know their evacuation routes. It also urged the public to rely only on verified information from Phivolcs and other official government sources.

Meanwhile, disaster response units have intensified efforts to deliver aid to quake-hit areas in Northern Cebu with the Philippine Air Force (PAF), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Department of Finance (DOF) and Office of the Civil Defense. They airlifted relief goods from Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on 6 October.

Aboard the PAF’s aircraft were 100 sacks of rice, 56 rapid emergency tents, 1,087 assorted tents, and 50 mobile power supply units.

The Naval Forces Central also delivered around 17 tons of relief goods to island barangays in Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Sta. Fe, and Medellin. The distribution was carried out using Philippine Navy Ships BRP Rafael Pargas and BRP Filipino Flojo together with community volunteers.