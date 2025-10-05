To be quake-proof

While doing so may both be easy, citizens can make sure that houses, infrastructures and places people frequent, like churches or malls, are earthquake-resistant.

World Architecture Day came about to pay tribute to architects’ ingenuity and craftsmanship, as well as their important contributions to society.

And in these trying times, it is equally imperative to learn from mistakes of the past.

In doing so, architects, as well as engineers, are called upon to be the catalyst for stronger edifices, homes and structures, a noble deed to save lives, livelihoods and the future of Filipinos.