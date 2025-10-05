Fearless real estate revolution via PropTech

Why fear technology? Face it!

Chief executive officer of property technology (PropTech) firm RealHomes and financial technology (FinTech) company RePay, Mark David dela Cruz boldly presents the face of the future through his innovative efforts in redefining real estate and promoting a sustainable approach to property management — an initiative that not only serves the Philippine market but has also captured the attention of the global PropTech industry.

Eyes on the future

Dela Cruz began his career as a documentation specialist for a top-notch property developer, where he served for 13 years and eventually rose to the position of assistant vice president in charge of sales and marketing. He never missed an opportunity to learn and sharpen his business skills. His knowledge of pre-selling property development, combined with his drive for improvement, shaped him into the entrepreneur he is today.

He described 2017 to 2019 as his “awakening period,” a time when he realized the potential of integrating FinTech into property transactions, particularly for overseas clients. “Because back then, e-wallets were mainly used for standard transactions,” he explained.

“As per the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), if I’m not mistaken, last year, about 60 percent of money remittances were property-related expenditures. Imagine — we’re talking about 33 to 36 billion US dollars being remitted because of property expenses. That’s why I saw the potential to improve our real estate market by combining FinTech and PropTech,” he said during a recent episode of Daily Tribune’s online show Spotlight.

Dela Cruz believes that this model can pave the way for foreign investors to confidently purchase properties in the Philippines.