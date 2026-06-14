Dionisio brings culpability to public square

Appearing on Straight Talk, Dionisio tackled three of the most combustible issues in Philippine politics today: the Senate leadership dispute that has thrown the chamber into procedural chaos, the deepening corruption allegations surrounding flood control projects, and the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte — a case that sits at the volatile intersection of law, loyalty, and political survival.

Dionisio believes each issue is both a governance failure to diagnose and a teaching moment the public cannot afford to ignore.

Throughout the discussion, Dionisio repeatedly returned to a central theme: institutions matter, and public trust depends on their ability to function effectively and transparently.

Discussing the ongoing impasse in the Senate, he argued that the conflict did not emerge overnight but was the product of broader political developments over the past decade.

He described the current period as “another lost decade,” linking present political divisions to what he called democratic backsliding and increasing polarization in Philippine society.

“The current crisis that we have, especially in the Senate right now, is like the tip of an iceberg,” he said.

For Dionisio, the Senate dispute is not simply a battle between rival factions. He warned that a prolonged deadlock could disrupt legislative work and delay action on important measures pending before Congress.

He noted that government institutions must continue to function because public services and national concerns cannot be put on hold amid political conflicts.

His concerns extend beyond the halls of Congress. Dionisio pointed to what he described as a growing crisis of disinformation and a decline in trust in public institutions.

With another national election approaching in 2028, he said citizens must become more critical consumers of information and learn to distinguish facts from propaganda.

“The major crisis that we have is the crisis of disinformation and issues of trust,” he said.

As an academic, Dionisio frequently framed political issues through the language of evidence, procedure, and institutional accountability.

Asked about competing investigations in the Senate’s Blue-Ribbon Committee, he emphasized the importance of representation from both majority and minority blocs and stressed that congressional oversight should not be reduced to partisan interests.

He also underscored the need for objectivity in corruption investigations, arguing that public confidence in government depends on the credibility of accountability mechanisms.

That commitment to accountability was also evident in his discussion of allegations involving flood control projects.

Dionisio acknowledged long-standing concerns about corruption in infrastructure programs and called for reforms in government systems and processes.