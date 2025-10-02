Baby found at a Public Cemetery in Zambales

Concerned residents discovered a baby girl inside the Public Cemetery located in Brgy. Magsaysay, in the town of Castillejos, Zambales, on 1 October 2025.

According to the Castillejos Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), the residents reported finding a baby girl estimated to be about two days old.

The infant was promptly rescued by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and the MSWDO after being found at the Public Cemetery in Brgy. Magsaysay, Castillejos, Zambales.

Following the rescue, the Castillejos Municipal Police Station (MPS) immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The baby girl was rushed to San Marcelino District Hospital (SMDH) to ensure her medical needs were properly attended to.

After receiving the necessary care, she was subsequently referred to Jasmin Rhose Home, Inc. for temporary custody and further welfare assistance.