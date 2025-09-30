DSWD aid for storm-hit Pinoys soars past 300,000 food packs

Over 300,000 family food packs (FFPs) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have been provided to families and communities hit by recent major weather disturbances, an agency official reported on Tuesday, 30 September.

“This is the latest cumulative tally of the family food packs (FFPs) that have been released to local government units (LGUs) that were battered by Tropical Cyclones ‘Mirasol,’ ‘Nando,’ and ‘Opong’. Malaki-laki na pero patuloy tayo sa pamamahagi alinsunod sa utos ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at ni Secretary Rex Gatchalian,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said.

The numbers are expected to increase as the Department intensifies its efforts to ensure that families affected by severe tropical storm ‘Opong’ in hard-to-reach areas are provided with the appropriate assistance. Dumlao said the DSWD is also continuously distributing non-food items (NFIs) to give complete aid to families, especially those displaced and still unable to resume normal lives.

According to the 6 a.m. Disaster Response Operations Management Information Communication (DROMIC) report, a total of 1,240,758 families or 4,517,474 individuals across the country have been affected by the combined impacts of Mirasol, Nando, Opong, and ‘Habagat.’

Currently, 20,622 families or 74,283 individuals are taking temporary shelter in 940 evacuation centers across CAR, Regions 1, 2, 3, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 12.

“Walang-humpay ‘yung response efforts natin with the LGUs. All out din tayo sa pag-dedeploy ng mga disaster response assets natin — lalo na yung mga naapektuhan ang access sa tubig at kuryente,” Dumlao said.

Mobile kitchens from DSWD’s Field Offices continue to assist LGUs in providing hot meals to internally displaced persons (IDPs), while Mobile Command Centers streamline coordination for response and early recovery efforts. These centers also provide internet connectivity and electricity in disaster-hit areas.

“Yesterday, dineploy ng ating DSWD Field Office (FO) 5 ‘yung mobile water treatment unit natin sa Masbate City. Pinarating kasi sa atin ng provincial government ng Masbate City na kinakailangan nila ng access to clean water lalo na para sa mga evacuees. Agaran din tayong umaksyon with this unit capable of filtering and producing potable water,” Dumlao pointed out.

The DSWD maintains 2.4 million FFPs and P379 million in stand-by funds to sustain ongoing disaster response efforts.