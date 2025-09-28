Phl consulate warns vs fake HK ‘ayuda’ texts

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong issued a warning against text scams targeting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with promises of free groceries, eye check-ups and eyeglasses, falsely claiming the offers are funded by the Hong Kong government.

The advisory stated that scammers have been spreading fake offers through popular messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Viber and Facebook, to lure Filipinos in the city.

One scam message seen by the consulate offered “$5,000.00 worth of groceries... from Hongkong government para sa ating OFW... Must be 65yrs. old up,” and included a fake address and phone number to appear legitimate. It also offered “free check up ng mata at salamin” (free eye check-ups and eyeglasses).

The Consulate said scammers often bait victims with freebies and rewards as a way to gather personal details. These details can later be used to create accounts for money laundering or other criminal activities.

Filipinos are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious messages to the Hong Kong Police Force’s Anti-Deception Coordination Center via its Anti-Scam Helpline 1822.

Those who suspect they may have fallen victim can also reach the Consulate’s Assistance-to-Nationals section at atn.hkcpg@gmail.com.