80 health facilities sustain minor damage — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported that around 80 health facilities sustained damage during the recent typhoon, but most remain operational with only minor issues.

DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo, in a televised interview, said affected facilities include six in Ilocos, 28 in Cagayan Valley, one in Central Luzon, and 26 in the Bangsamoro Region.

He noted that most affected were primary health care facilities such as barangay health stations, rural health units, and a few district hospitals. Domingo emphasized that the damages were minor and did not disrupt operations.

“As usual, there’s just a little leak here, a little damage to the infrastructure, but the delivery of our health services is unaffected,” Domingo stressed.

Only two facilities in Mindanao are still being verified for possible non-functionality.

Nationwide, 3,090 members of health emergency response teams have been deployed to assist local governments.

Prepositioned supplies valued at P31 million—including antibiotics, essential medicines, hygiene kits, and other health commodities—were distributed before the typhoon, Domingo added.

An additional P125 million worth of stock remains on standby for future disasters.

The DOH also warned evacuees and residents exposed to floodwaters against leptospirosis. Domingo urged individuals to seek free consultations at health centers before taking any antibiotics.