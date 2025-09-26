Gov’t orders 430K to safety

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered an all-out government response as severe tropical storm “Opong” made its second landfall in Palanas, Masbate, forcing the preemptive evacuation of nearly 430,000 individuals across multiple regions.

Acting on the President’s directive, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Friday that around 120,888 families had sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers. The largest number of evacuees were in the Bicol Region, which bore the brunt of the storm’s force.

“Under the orders of our President Marcos and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, we’ve been providing assistance to the best of our ability,” said Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Rafaelito Alejandro IV in a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

The storm’s destructive path across Bicol and the Visayas has left 14 reported dead, with the NDRRMC still validating casualties linked to both “Opong” and recent super typhoon “Nando.”

The OCD also reported 17 injured individuals and two missing persons, as flooding incidents surged to over 300 nationwide.

“As of this morning, around 120,888 families have been preemptively evacuated, or close to 433,000 individuals,” Alejandro said.

The regions currently on alert include Region 5 (Bicol), where over 93,000 families have been evacuated; Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), with approximately 14,945 families displaced; and Region 4B (Mimaropa), where around 4,676 families have sought shelter in evacuation centers.

Alejandro said Region 4B was now on high alert, with authorities bracing for potential flooding, landslides, and storm surges as “Opong” continued its trajectory across southern Luzon and the central Philippines.

Alejandro said “Opong” continued to move over Masbate, while government response operations are ongoing, especially in Regions 5 and 8.

Meanwhile, Marcos has instructed the NDRRMC and the agencies concerned to mobilize all available government resources not only to respond to Opong’s impact but to sustain ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas still reeling from super typhoon “Nando,” which struck the country earlier this month.

In coordination with local government units, the Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided relief goods, medical assistance and emergency shelters.

Masbate devastated

Opong passed over Masbate early Friday morning, pouring heavy rain and leaving one confirmed death and immeasurable damage to properties, infrastructure and agriculture.

The local Disaster Risk Reduction Management office in Masbate had yet to verify additional casualties due to the storm as the OCD disclosed two other deaths subject to verification.

According to the OCD, the provincial government of Masbate had called for help.

In a Palace briefing, Spokesperson Junie Castillo reported that “Opong” knocked down power in 21 municipalities but communication lines remained open allowing residents to call their loved ones.

He said the provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management offices have back-up generators to provide power.

“We have back-up generators in our provincial DRRM office; we can contact them. And then, the same goes for others, especially in the mainland, [we have] back-up generators and communication lines,” he said.

Two major telecommunications providers are still operating in the area, ensuring open communication lines.

However, Castillo said electricity providers have yet to re-establish power in Masbate.

“In terms of electricity, Maselco and Tiselco and on Burias Island, power in almost the entire province is down,” he said.

Energy department steps in

Castillo assured the affected residents that the Department of Energy (DoE) has been alerted and is ready to be deployed to restore power. However, they have yet to reach the affected areas due to the lingering effects of the severe storm.

The OCD spokesperson noted the challenges the DoE and local power providers might face as the 21 municipalities that have no power are divided into three highlands, with two of them unpassable under extreme weather conditions.

“The only challenges are on the two major islands because when the weather is bad, it is not possible to cross. And then, we are looking at the teams. The equipment will be sent to augment the teams already in Masbate for brick clearing and civil works, and the same will apply to the teams assisting the Masbate Electric Cooperative, then the Ticao Electric Cooperative,” he said.

Over 8,600 families were affected by the onslaught of Opong, numbering 26,000 persons. According to provincial authorities they are taking shelter at evacuation centers.