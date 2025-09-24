U.S., Japan, SoKor reaffirm trilateral partnership

Senior officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea met recently to reaffirm their trilateral partnership and deepen cooperation on regional security, economic resilience and global challenges.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held talks in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The three allies emphasized their commitment to the “safety, security, and prosperity” of their nations and the broader Indo-Pacific region, and their adherence to international law. The US reiterated its “ironclad” defense commitments to Japan and South Korea, including its extended deterrence backed by its nuclear forces.

They also pledged to expand trilateral security cooperation, including joint exercises like the “Freedom Edge” drills, and announced new initiatives in coast guard and maritime security.

The joint statement condemned actions aimed at altering the status quo in the region and raised concerns over increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait, urging a peaceful resolution.

The partners also reiterated their unified stance on achieving the “complete denuclearization” of North Korea, in line with UN resolutions. They expressed alarm over growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and called for an end to such activities. The nations pledged continued collaboration on North Korean cyber threats and humanitarian issues.

In the economic sector, the leaders committed to expanding cooperation in supply chain security, advanced technologies, and clean energy. They agreed to enhance dialogue on critical minerals and strengthen cooperation in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.