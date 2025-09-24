Go urges continued oversight of UHC Law, PhilHealth reforms

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged continued congressional oversight of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) reforms during the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health on Tuesday, 23 September.

As Vice Chairperson of the committee, Go voiced support for convening the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on UHC to ensure full implementation of the law.

“At the onset, I would like to affirm my support to this Committee as its Vice Chairperson and I give my support to our Chairperson, Senator Risa Hontiveros, as I am certain that with her at the helm of this Committee, we can advocate for more health reforms as we seek to bring government healthcare services closer to our people, particularly the poor patients po,” Go said.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing the needs of vulnerable Filipinos, saying, “Iyan po ang ipinakiusap ko sa kanya na huwag pong pabayaan ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap na wala pong ibang matakbuhan kundi ang gobyerno.”

Go highlighted that despite several hearings, the full implementation of the UHC Act remains a work in progress. “I am glad that the reevaluation of the implementation of Universal Health Care Act continues to be a priority of this Committee. As gathered upon in our numerous hearings, we are far from the full implementation of the UHC,” he said.

He also voiced his support for convening the oversight body, noting, “Iyon naman po ang totoo talaga eh, sobrang layo pa natin. That is why the government must give all resources earmarked for UHC. In line with this, I join the move to convene the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the UHC.”

Turning to PhilHealth, Go recounted his previous oversight work, including raising concerns over controversial fund transfers. “In the 19th Congress, we exercised the committee’s regular oversight of PhilHealth. As early as July 2024, before petitions were filed in the Supreme Court, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health at that time, I had already raised serious concerns about the propriety and adverse impact on healthcare delivery of the PhilHealth fund transfer. Noon ko pa yan sinasabi at hindi natin tinigilan ang PhilHealth.”

He also explained his refusal to sign the bicameral conference committee report that allocated no subsidy for PhilHealth. “Sa totoo lamang po, hindi po ako pumirma ng BiCam Report dahil noong nabalitaan ko na zero po ang subsidy for PhilHealth.”

Go recounted that sustained monthly hearings produced tangible reforms, including the introduction of new benefit packages and the repeal of outdated policies. “Nagkaroon tayo ng monthly hearings para tutukan ito. Maalala ko early last year… para sa Health Emergency Allowances and then dumating na po itong issue ng PhilHealth. Tinututukan ko talaga ito, monthly hearings po ito at nagbunga naman po ang ating pangungulit sa PhilHealth as they were able to act on some reforms,” he said.

He cited improvements such as new dental, optometric, and emergency outpatient benefits, increased case rates, and better coverage for common diseases like heart conditions. “Nagpapasalamat tayo sa bagong benefit packages para sa dental services, optometric services, emergency outpatient benefit package, at pati na rin sa pagtaas ng case rates at improvement sa benefit packages para sa most common diseases, tulad ng heart diseases,” he added.

He also highlighted the repeal of outdated regulations. “We also successfully advocated for the repeal of outdated, illogical, and anti-poor regulations, such as the Single Period of Confinement Policy, dapat po’y matagal nang tinanggal yon, 2013 pa yon. 24-Hour Confinement Policy, and the 45-Day Benefit Limit Policy.”

Welcoming the Executive’s decision to return PhP60 billion in “excess funds” to PhilHealth, Go emphasized the funds should never have been removed. “We now welcome the decision of the Executive to restore P60 billion in so-called ‘excess funds’ from the National Treasury to PhilHealth. It is long overdue. That money, by law and by principle, rightfully belongs to PhilHealth. Parati ko pong sinasabi, PhilHealth nga po yan, pera po para sa health. Klaro naman po PhilHealth, health para sa Pilipino. It should not have been taken from PhilHealth to begin with. It was immoral. It was illegal. It should never have happened.”

Go stressed that delays in adjusting case rates left many patients without adequate support, leading to tragic outcomes. “At ire-remind ko lang po ang PhilHealth, kung sana po yung nagawa nyo noong Disyembre na mga reporma, pagtataas ng mga case rates, kung ginawa nyo ’yon noong Enero last year eh, wala sana kayong tinatawag na ‘excess funds’ at wala pong wawalisin ang national treasury. Dapat maaga pa lang tinaasan nyo na yung case rates dahil marami pong mga pasyente ang naghihingalo, walang pambayad. Ayaw nga pong magpaospital, yung iba diyan namamatay na lang po sa bangketa, sa sidewalk.”

He shared a heartbreaking case from Cebu where a mother and child died after refusing hospitalization due to cost. Go also highlighted a provincial health officer who contributed about PhP200,000 in premiums but received only PhP57,000 in coverage for hospitalizations totaling roughly PhP10 million, ultimately resulting in the patient’s death.

“So dapat po’y matagal nang ginawa ng PhilHealth yon, wala sanang excess funds na pag-uusapan,” Go said. He reiterated that PhilHealth funds should be used to support the Filipino people. “Tututukan ko itong PhilHealth para sa Pilipino. Ang PhilHealth ay para sa health. ‘Di po negosyo ‘yan, ‘di po dapat palaguin ang pondo niyan, dapat gamitin sa taumbayan, ibalik po dahil pera po natin ‘yan,” he said.

Go concluded that stronger oversight of PhilHealth is essential to ensure the UHC Law benefits those who need it most. “Dapat may masandalan ang mga mahihirap kapag nagkasakit,” he added.