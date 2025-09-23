NBI agents rescue sexually exploited minors

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested an individual in Quezon City last 18 September for child sexual exploitation, following a tip from Canadian authorities.

The operation was prompted by a case referral from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) through the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center. The referral stated that investigators with the New Westminster Police Department had reviewed a Canadian national’s device and found communications with a Skype user in the Philippines.

Forensic analysis revealed the individual was receiving payments from the arrested Canadian national to facilitate the live online sexual abuse of a 12-year-old relative.

NBI agents conducted multiple surveillance operations to verify the suspect’s activities, which confirmed that the individual was actively offering minor children to foreigners in exchange for money.

The NBI’s Human Trafficking Division launched a sting and rescue operation on 18 September.

An NBI agent posed as a customer and arranged a meeting with the suspect to gain access to the children. The operation resulted in the arrest of the suspect and the rescue of five minors.

The NBI seized online sexual abuse and exploitation material for evidence. The suspect faces charges of qualified trafficking in persons.