Rizal police collar two most wanted fugitives in separate manhunts

The Rizal Provincial Police Office (PPO) arrested two of the country’s most wanted fugitives in separate operations in Taytay, Rizal, and Sta. Mesa, Manila, on Friday night.

At around 3 PM in Barangay Sta. Ana, Taytay, joint operatives of the Taytay Municipal Police Station’s warrant tracker team and PIT Rizal RIU-4A apprehended a national level most wanted person identified only as alias Datu, 22, a construction worker and resident of Taguig City.

Datu faces murder charges under a warrant of arrest issued by the Antipolo City Regional Trial Court Branch 142, with no bail recommended. He is currently detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station custodial facility.

Meanwhile, at about 11:30 PM in Barangay 601, Old Sta. Mesa, Manila, warrant personnel of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station arrested alias Mario, 43, a contractor and resident of the area.

Mario was taken into custody by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the San Mateo Regional Trial Court Branch 174 for qualified rape, also with no bail recommended. He is detained at the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station custodial facility pending proper disposition.