DILG orders evacuations as ‘Nando’ nears

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Saturday urged local government units (LGUs) to enforce preemptive or mandatory evacuations in high-risk areas as typhoon “Nando” continues to intensify within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Communities in coastal, low-lying and landslide-prone zones were advised to move to safety before conditions worsen.

According to PAGASA, “Nando” is expected to strengthen into a super typhoon by Monday as it nears the Batanes-Babuyan Islands. Storm surge warnings have already been raised in coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

In an urgent advisory, the DILG also directed LGUs to strictly enforce the No-Sail Policy, liquor ban, and suspension of small-scale fishing and sea travel until weather conditions improve.

Evacuation centers must be fully equipped, powered, and stocked with relief goods, the agency stressed. Humanitarian assistance should also be prepared for displaced families and fisherfolk affected by the no-sail policy.

The advisory further reminded LGUs to keep health units and response teams on standby, clear waterways to avoid secondary flooding, inspect quarry and mining sites, and assess dam stability as part of precautionary measures.

“All concerned officials must take immediate and critical actions to minimize risks and protect lives and livelihoods,” the DILG said, urging the public to remain vigilant and follow official instructions.

The directive echoes President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for proactive, unified action toward a disaster-resilient Philippines where “preparedness saves lives and no community is left behind.”