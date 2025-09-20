All set for Damosa Land 5150 triathlon

SAMAL ISLAND — A wave of anticipation sweeps through the Island Garden City of Samal here as it braces for its historic first hosting of a premier sporting event — the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon — firing off Sunday at the vibrant coastal community of Bridgeport.

More than just a competition, this Olympic-distance triathlon (1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10km run) marks a significant milestone not only for the island but for Mindanao’s growing stature in the global endurance racing circuit. With over 1,100 athletes from across the Philippines and other countries, including Australia, Japan, Colombia, France, and the United States, this inaugural 5150 event has already made history as the largest first-time 5150 race in the country.

“This event is more than just a race — it’s a celebration of Samal as a premier destination for sports and tourism,” said Ricardo Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc.

“We are proud to partner with Sunrise Events to showcase Bridgeport and the island’s natural beauty to the world, while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.”

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the official licensee of the IRONMAN brand in the Philippines, the event is held in partnership with Damosa Land, Inc., and promises to be an unforgettable fusion of elite sport, tropical beauty and local festivity.

The staging of the 5150 Triathlon signals Samal’s transformation into a viable hub for national and international sporting events, leveraging its pristine waters, scenic landscapes, and enthusiastic community support. With ideal conditions for open-water swimming, cycling and running, Samal presents a unique, world-class setting for multisport competitions and beyond.

“Bringing the 5150 brand to Samal is a milestone not only for Sunrise Events but for Mindanao as well. Athletes will discover a race course that blends natural beauty, cultural richness, and a truly festive community spirit,” SEI president and managing director Princess Galura said.

The race course promises to be a feast for the senses and a test of athletic mettle.

The swim leg kicks off in the crystalline waters off Bridgeport, tracing the coast of the island. Athletes will then navigate a rolling bike course offering panoramic views of Davao Gulf and the skyline of Davao City. The action culminates in a run through Samal’s bustling business center, where locals are expected to line the streets in full force, cheering athletes all the way to the finish line.

Adding to the excitement is the Sunrise Sprint, a shorter-distance triathlon (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) designed for beginners and short-course enthusiasts eager to experience the triathlon buzz.

The Open Division is shaping up to be a tightly contested showdown.

Davao’s own Elgin Ong, Diego Ma, Jan Paulo Bucu, Jay Ramos and Ruark Cadelina will go head-to-head with strong regional contenders such as Ed Pantujan and Marcel Puentespina of Digos City, Ferdinand Lee of Naga, Hamnor Manabilang of Cotabato City, and others.