Sara slams Marcos admin's slow probe of flood control mess

Vice President Sara Duterte criticized the Marcos administration’s “slow action” in addressing alleged anomalies in government flood control projects and said officials should not wait for the findings of an independent commission.

“Pag ikaw presidente ba, tapos alam mo na kung anong nangyayari. Tapos nakikita mo na based on the budget kung paano binaboy ‘yung pera ng bayan, mag-aantay ka pa ba ng commission o ng truth commission o nung kung anong commission ‘yan. Aksyonan mo na dapat kaagad ‘yan,” Duterte said in an ambush interview following House appropriations panel deliberations on her office’s proposed ₱889 million budget for 2026.

She also challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to conduct lifestyle checks on all members of the House of Representatives if he is serious about curbing government corruption.

“So, anong pa bang commission, anong truth commission, anong investigative body pa ang kailangan mo? Nandiyan na 'yung budget, nakikita natin kung paano siya kinuha,” Duterte said.

“Sabihan mo na ‘yung mga kaalyado mo sa House of Representatives, ayusin ninyo yung budget, tapos panagutin mo na ‘yung, mag-lifestyle check ka na dyan sa mga congressman at sa mga staff nila. Dami dyan, may bahay sa abroad. Diba? Masyado siyang hindi niya alam kung ano gagawin at masyado siyang mabagal gumalaw. Nagmamadali ang Pilipinas eh,” the Vice President added.

Duterte earlier claimed that House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former House appropriations committee chair Rep. Elizaldy Co have been “controlling” national budget allocations.

“Nag-racketeering din ‘yung budget natin. Tapos, siyempre sumabog na. Hindi ako makapagsalita sa Department of Public Works and Highways pero makapagsalita ako sa DepEd kung anong nangyari. At sinabi ko na sa inyo,” she said.

President Marcos Jr. has created the Independent Commission for Infrastructure tasked with investigating and taking appropriate measures against those involved in irregularities in government infrastructure projects.