Chiz warns of diversions shielding Romualdez in flood scam

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Wednesday cautioned the public against what he called “calculated diversions” designed to deflect blame from House Speaker Martin Romualdez over the multibillion-peso flood control scandal involving alleged “ghost” infrastructure projects.

Escudero issued the warning following Deputy Speaker Ronnie Puno’s recent media statements suggesting that Romualdez had no direct role in the questionable budget allocations and insertions tied to flood control projects from 2022 to 2024.

According to Escudero, Puno’s narrative could mislead the public and compromise the integrity of ongoing investigations.

“Katawa-tawa naman ang ginagawa nila. Ang bilis naman nila i-abswelto si Speaker Romualdez, ilaglag si Rep. Zaldy Co, ilihis ang isyu at magturo ng iba (What they're doing is laughable. They're so quick to absolve Speaker Romualdez, throw Rep. Zaldy Co under the bus, divert the issue, and point fingers at others),” he said, criticizing what he described as a “coordinated effort to deflect blame and confuse the public.”

The senator emphasized that the real issue lies in the alleged ghost projects, substandard infrastructure, and widespread kickbacks tied to earlier national budgets.

These concerns, he pointed out, have been raised by the Commission on Audit (COA), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and various whistleblowers.

“Ang isyu ay ghost projects, substandard projects at mga kickback na karamihan ay nasa budget ng 2022, 2023 at 2024 at bago ang mga taong ‘yan, ayon mismo sa COA, DBM, DPWH, at paglalahad ng whistleblowers (The issue is ghost projects, substandard projects, and kickbacks, most of which are in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 budgets and predate those individuals, according to the COA, DBM, DPWH, and whistleblower disclosures),” Escudero stressed.

The controversy has intensified in recent weeks after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disclosed that ₱545 billion was funneled into flood control projects between July 2022 and May 2025, with nearly ₱100 billion awarded to just 15 contractors—a revelation that has sparked public outrage and calls for greater accountability.

Escudero called on the public to remain vigilant and not be distracted by political narratives aimed at “sanitizing” the scandal or shifting the spotlight away from key figures.

“Mag-ingat po tayo at huwag po magpadala sa dibersiyon at paglilihis na ito (Let us be careful and not be swayed by these diversions and misdirections),” he urged.

The senator also noted that the implementation of the 2025 national budget is still in its early stages.

He cited assurances from newly appointed DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, who committed to ensuring that the current infrastructure program avoids the pitfalls and anomalies seen in previous years.

“Ayon kay DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, titiyakin daw niya na maayos ang pag-implement nito, di tulad ng sa mga nagdaang taon (According to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, he will ensure that its implementation will be proper, unlike in previous years),” Escudero added.