PAGASA warns: La Niña looms

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has raised a La Niña alert, warning of a 70 percent chance of the phenomenon developing between October and December 2025 and lasting until February 2026.

In an advisory, PAGASA said recent climate monitoring showed cooling of surface temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. La Niña is characterized by cooler-than-average waters in the region and is associated with an above-average number of tropical cyclones and a higher chance of above-normal rainfall in parts of the country.

The state weather bureau said the rains could be brought about by weather systems such as monsoons, thunderstorms, low pressure areas (LPAs), easterlies, shearlines, and intertropical convergence zones. These conditions could trigger floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) east of Quezon developed into Tropical Depression Mirasol at 2:00 PM this Tuesday.

PAGASA said it will continue to closely monitor the climate and weather situation and urged the public and concerned agencies to take precautionary measures against potential impacts.