At least 15 killed in Mexico road crash

At least 15 people were killed Saturday in a road crash involving three vehicles in southeast Mexico, local authorities said.

A cargo truck overturned on the highway between the cities of Merida and Campeche, hitting a car and a truck transporting construction workers, Yucatan state's security secretariat said.

"Fifteen people were confirmed dead at the scene," including the truck driver, it said on social media, while two others were injured.

The fatal crash is the country's third such incident with multiple casualties in less than a week.

On Monday, 10 people were killed and 41 injured when a freight train collided with a double-decker bus in central Mexico.

Two days later, a truck transporting nearly 50,000 liters of gas overturned and exploded in Mexico City. Thirteen people were killed and dozens of people suffered severe burns, according to a toll updated Saturday.