PBBM celebrates 68th birthday at ‘Salo-salo sa Palasyo’

A day ahead of his 68th birthday, President Ferdinand “Bongbong Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Friday hosted a festive “Salo-Salo sa Palasyo” at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañang, warmly welcoming Filipinos to join in his annual birthday celebration.

The Palace once again opened its gates to the public, with supporters traveling from various parts of Metro Manila and even from the Ilocos Region to personally greet the Chief Executive.

Accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the President arrived at the venue aboard a golf cart, smiling and waving to the crowd before joining them in the festivities.

A tradition of openness

The Salo-Salo sa Palasyo has become a signature tradition of the Marcos administration, reflecting the President’s message of openness, gratitude, and his desire to maintain a close connection with the Filipino people.

Now in its third year, the celebration serves not only as a birthday gathering but also as a symbolic event that highlights the administration’s commitment to engagement and transparency.

Guests enjoyed food, music, and cultural performances during the event, which also featured messages of well-wishes for the President from various sectors.

President Marcos officially turns 68 on September 13, and the celebration at the Palace offered a glimpse into the administration’s effort to blend tradition with people-centered governance.