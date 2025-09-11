Novaliches shooting claims 2

Authorities on Thursday reported that two sisters were shot and killed, and a third woman was injured, in their home in Novaliches, Quezon City, on Wednesday night. One of the sisters was four months pregnant.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. inside a house in Barangay Gulod.

The first victim — identified as Angela Padilla, the pregnant woman — was found near the front door. Her sister, Jennifer Garcia, was found dead inside a bedroom. Both women had multiple gunshot wounds.

A 33-year-old friend of Garcia’s was also shot in the shoulder and leg.

According to Police Lt. Col. Aljun Belista, commander of the Novaliches Police Station, the three victims were talking when two men wearing jackets and helmets entered the house and opened fire. The suspects fled on a single motorcycle.