Trump gives Netanyahu slap on wrist over Qatar strikes

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Donald Trump gave Benjamin Netanyahu a rare slap on the wrist Tuesday over Israel’s strikes against Hamas in Qatar, as he insisted he played no role in the attack by one close US ally against another.

Trump said he was not notified in advance of the Israeli attack on the Gulf state, a crucial broker in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas on ending the Gaza war and securing the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants.

“I’m not thrilled about the whole situation,” Trump told reporters during a rare outing to a Washington restaurant. “We want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today.”

The Israeli attack on Doha could hardly be more sensitive as Qatar, in addition to its role in the Gaza negotiations, is home to a huge US airbase and hosted Trump during a Middle East swing this year.

“This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me,” Trump said in a post on social media.

“I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the US, and feel very badly about the location of the attack,” he said — although adding that eliminating Hamas was still a “worthy goal.”

‘Too late’

The US president was at pains to point out that Washington was caught unawares by the Israeli attack.

He said the White House was “notified by the United States Military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha.”

“I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack.”

Trump said he had spoken to Netanyahu in the aftermath, and tried to put a positive gloss on the affair.

“The Prime Minister told me that he wants to make Peace. I believe this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for PEACE,” he said.

Leavitt told reporters earlier that Trump had given Netanyahu a “very clear” message about his “concerns.”

Trump’s rebuke of Netanyahu was uncommon, as the US president has given the Israeli leader almost unstinting backing since returning to the Oval Office in January.

As Qatar complained about the attack, Trump said he had now directed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalize a defense cooperation agreement with Doha.