Say hello, Marian Rivera

A spectacular new chapter in smartphone innovation was unveiled at Shangri-La The Fort as Vivo Philippines officially launched the highly anticipated Vivo V60, a flagship that fuses pro-level portrait photography with stylish design.

The event first showcased the V60’s stunning colorways, which are Berry Purple, Summer Blue and Mist Gray, through a captivating runway performance led by Max Collins, Nicole Cordoves, and a group of elegant models.

A decade of innovation: vivo’s 10th Anniversary

In her opening speech, Lulu Liu, director of brand marketing at Vivo Philippines, emphasized the brand’s culture of gratitude, reflection and ambition.

“Tonight is more than an anniversary. It’s about looking back with gratitude, standing here with pride, and looking forward with confidence. The vivo V60 is our gift to you — a statement of how far we’ve come, and where we are going,” Liu said.