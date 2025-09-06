SCUTTLEBUTT

Nosy Tarsee sniffed around the government-owned People’s Television Network (PTV-4) and smelled the stink in several corners.

There’s indeed corruption happening at the station, as a source stated. A parking project intended to house their OB (outside broadcast) vans and crew cabs turned into a ghost project after the allocated P6-million budget was pocketed by officials of the station.

“We have this parking project. But not a single post was built. The P6-million allocated budget for it was pocketed,” Nosy Tarsee was told.

The source said the finance and engineering departments colluded on the parking project.

The source, an employee of the station, said the irregularity was discovered during the tenure of a female station general manager who then ordered the engineering and finance department officials to return the money, with deductions to be made from their salaries in installments.

“Not only that, our tower on Visayas Avenue has undergone major painting recently. It was overpriced according to our accounting department. A huge budget was allocated and the Commission on Audit representative at PTV-4 was also in collusion,” the source said.