Underserved communities get needed PTVs

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has donated seven new Patient Transport Vehicles to local government units as part of its ongoing effort to improve emergency medical services in underserved communities.

The recipients of the latest donations are Las Piñas City, and the municipalities of Tacloban, Leyte; Busuanga, Palawan; San Manuel, Tarlac; Mexico, Pampanga; Kibawe, Bukidnon; and Indang, Cavite.

PAGCOR chairperson and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco led the ceremonial turnover at the agency’s corporate office. He said the initiative is part of PAGCOR’s commitment to supporting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s goal of strengthening healthcare access.

“This is more than just a turnover of vehicles; it is about saving more lives,” Tengco said. “We hope to empower our LGUs to respond faster and more efficiently during medical emergencies.”

The vehicles are equipped with a GPS navigation system, a stretcher, medical oxygen, a wheelchair, and a first aid kit. The donation brings the total number of emergency vehicles PAGCOR has provided to local governments, public hospitals, and other agencies to 51.