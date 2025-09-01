Celebrating legal minds

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Friday attended the awards ceremony of the Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity (FLP) which recognizes legal professionals for their work in legal assistance, research and aid.

“It was an honor to stand with the Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity in celebrating some of the brightest young minds in law and leadership,” she said in a social media post.

According to Mrs. Marcos, the FLP continues to shape the Philippines’ future by nurturing scholars who carry the values of justice, integrity and service.

The FLP aims to perpetuate the core judicial philosophy of retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban that liberty and prosperity must always go together.

Apart from the First Lady, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was also in attendance.

Mrs. Marcos celebrated the latest milestone of the young professionals, calling them the “future of the legal profession”, something that reminded her from her days as a young lawyer.

“To this year’s awardees — congratulations! You are the future of our legal profession — standing tall, proud and full of promise. The country is in good hands,” the First Lady said.