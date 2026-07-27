"Pushing the envelope further, perhaps it is time for us to revisit nuclear energy production," Marcos said.

The President noted that the country already uses nuclear technology in medicine, agriculture, water filtration and the upcycling of plastic, saying these applications demonstrate its potential to play a larger role in the country's energy sector.

"We are confident in its capacity to reinforce our energy security and bring down the cost of electricity in our country," he said.

Marcos sought to address long-standing public concerns over nuclear power, assuring Filipinos that safety would remain the government's top priority.

"Titiyakin nating ito ay ligtas. Titiyakin din nating maipaliwanag nang mabuti sa publiko ang magandang dulot sa atin ng enerhiyang nukleyar," he said.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the government's national nuclear energy program targets the development of 1,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity by 2032, expanding to 2,400 MW by 2035 and 4,800 MW by 2050.

Alongside the renewed nuclear push, Marcos appealed to lawmakers to pass the proposed Sariling Kuryente Act, which aims to make rooftop solar panels and battery energy storage systems installation easier.

The President said expanding access to self-generation would empower consumers while helping reduce electricity costs.

"Mga kababayan, sa lahat ng mga ginagawa natin sa sektor ng enerhiya, malinaw din sa pamahalaan ang hinaing ng taumbayan na pababain ang presyo ng kuryente sa bansa," Marcos said.

"Upang maging simple, madali, at abot-kaya ang pagpapakabit ng solar panels at battery storage system sa kanilang mga bahay, hinihiling ko ang tulong ng Kongreso para maipasa ang 'Sariling Kuryente' Act," he added.