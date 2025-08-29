2 Marikina cops reassigned amid molestation raps

A patrolman and a staff sergeant from the Marikina City Police have been reassigned and placed under restrictive custody following allegations that they molested a female colleague while on duty, according to police officials.

The two male officers, whose names were not released, were transferred to the Eastern Police District’s (EPD) Personnel and Accounting Unit, according to Marikina Police Chief Col. Geoffrey Fernandez.

“They are still active members of the PNP, but they are just reassigned,” Fernandez said, referring to the Philippine National Police.

The female patrol officer was also reassigned to a different office within the Eastern Police District.

Reports disclosed that the incident allegedly occurred on 17 August at around 9:30 p.m. EPD district director Brig. Gen. Aden Lagradante said the two officers, while in a police mobile vehicle, picked up the patrolwoman and invited her for coffee.

They then reportedly drove to a secluded area along the jogging lane in Libis, Barangay Sto. Niño, where the alleged assault took place.

“This is a patrolwoman, meaning the lowest rank in our PNP,” Lagradante said. “It’s painful to know that something like this happened.”

The victim, who was described as emotionally shaken, reportedly hesitated to report the incident but filed a complaint five days later. She underwent a forensic examination the following day, which yielded findings that have been included in the criminal case filed against the suspects.

The two accused officers have been disarmed and were also subjected to drug tests.

Lagradante said the EPD is committed to getting justice for the victim and ensuring that anyone found guilty will be held accountable.