Work-related deaths at 51, says group

The Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development (IOHSAD) reported that 51 work-related deaths were recorded in July, making it the deadliest month for workers so far this year.

The number of fatalities rose from 38 in June to 51 in July. The transportation sector remains the most affected, with road traffic accidents being the leading cause of death. IOHSAD said truck drivers and other transport workers face long hours on unsafe roads, often in poorly maintained vehicles with little to no protective gear.

The group also cited that several severe typhoons in July exposed workers to additional dangers, as many were forced to continue working under hazardous weather conditions.

IOHSAD asserted that natural disasters should be officially recognized as occupational hazards. The group called for workers to be protected from such conditions without fear of losing wages or being dismissed.

“Workers’ lives must be protected from the deadly effects of climate change, whether during periods of extreme heat or in the midst of heavy typhoons,” the group said in a statement. “It is appalling that, because of corruption and neglect, many workers are forced to wade through floodwaters on their way to work, exposing them to serious illnesses such as leptospirosis.”

The institute reiterated its call for the Department of Labor and Employment to issue strong directives to protect workers under extreme conditions.

IOHSAD also urged for immediate reforms to Republic Act 11058, the Occupational Safety and Health Law, stating that current penalties for employers who neglect worker safety are “insufficient and largely symbolic.”