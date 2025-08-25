51 work-related deaths logged in July

A total of 51 work-related fatalities were logged in July, the Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development (IOHSAD) reported.

Reported cases surged from 38 incidents in June to 51 recorded fatalities in July, making July the deadliest month for workers' health and safety this year.

The transportation sector remains the most heavily affected by workplace deaths and injuries, with road traffic accidents persistently emerging as the leading cause.

IOHSAD noted that truck drivers, helpers, and other transport workers face prolonged hours on unsafe roads, often in poorly maintained vehicles and with little to no protective measures.

Furthermore, IOHSAD also noted that the severe typhoons that struck the country in July exposed workers to further danger, as many were compelled to continue working under hazardous weather conditions, highlighting the absence of comprehensive protection mechanisms for workers during natural disasters.

IOHSAD asserted that natural disasters must be formally recognized as imminent occupational hazards, and that workers must be protected from exposure without fear of wage loss, dismissal, or other forms of retaliation.

IOHSAD reiterated its call for the government — particularly the Department of Labor and Employment — to take decisive action by issuing strong protective directives to safeguard workers under extreme conditions.

"Workers’ lives must be protected from the deadly effects of climate change, whether during periods of extreme heat or in the midst of heavy typhoons," the group said.

"It is appalling that, because of corruption and neglect, many workers are forced to wade through floodwaters on their way to work, exposing them to serious illnesses such as leptospirosis," it added.

IOHSAD also called for the immediate reform and amendments of the Republic Act 11058, or the Occupational Safety and Health Law.

"Current penalties for employers who neglect worker safety are insufficient and largely symbolic, failing to compel meaningful compliance," it noted.

"Stronger penalties and preventive measures are urgently needed to ensure that workers’ lives are never put at risk simply for doing their jobs."

IOHSAD emphasized that rising workplace deaths and injuries "must not be dismissed as isolated incidents, but recognized as indicators of a deeply entrenched crisis in workplace health and safety — a crisis that demands immediate and genuine reform."