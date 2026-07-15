Under the memorandum, LGUs are instructed to institutionalize updated child protection policies, strengthen referral and case management systems, and ensure the delivery of appropriate services for child victims.

The revised protocol, developed by the Committee on the Special Protection of Children, updates the 2013 guidelines to reflect changes in child protection laws, emerging threats and international best practices.

The DILG also directed LGUs to strengthen the capacities of Local Councils for the Protection of Children, Local Social Welfare and Development Offices, and other implementing agencies through regular training, stronger inter-agency coordination and sustained funding.

Local governments were likewise encouraged to expand partnerships with civil society organizations, non-government organizations and faith-based groups to improve community-based child protection programs.

The department said stronger local child protection systems are essential to protecting Filipino children from violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect and discrimination.