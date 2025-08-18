PBBM optimistic over Patient Transport Vehicle full distribution

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration is on track to provide every city and municipality with a Patient Transport Vehicle (PTV) by the end of 2025.

Marcos made the announcement Monday while leading the distribution of 124 PTVs in Eastern Visayas.

In a speech, he said the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s healthcare system and make it more accessible.

“This is our continuing effort to strengthen our healthcare system, and to bring healthcare back as low down to the smallest members of our society,” Marcos said.

The President cited that local officials are well aware of the healthcare problems in their areas, where some patients wait until their conditions worsen before going to a hospital.

Marcos also said that 12 local government units in the region received their first-ever PTVs. The vehicles, which are equipped with a stretcher, oxygen tank, blood pressure monitor and first aid kit, will be used to transport patients with various medical needs, including pregnant women and those with minor emergencies.

The Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program, a collaboration with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, has reached 75 percent completion, with 1,173 PTVs distributed so far. The president said the program will begin a “second round” of distribution after meeting its 2025 target.

In other developments, the President also approved the creation of a new government body to address long-standing challenges in the Philippine education system, such as fragmented programs, inconsistent policies and poor teacher support.

Marcos signed Administrative Order No. 36, issued on 13 August, which designates the Education and Workforce Development Group (EWDG) as the primary coordinating body for all education and workforce development matters in the country.

The order mandates the group to lead efforts in creating a more integrated education system that aligns with the demands of the labor market.

The move comes after a report from the Second Congressional Commission on Education flagged several systemic issues. Under the new order, the EWDG will draft a 10-year National Education and Workforce Development Plan and evaluate existing inter-agency bodies related to education and workforce development.