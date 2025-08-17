SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reboton places 6th; Phl duathletes fade

Photograph courtesy of Joyce Gail Reboton
Published on

CHENGDU, China — Powerlifter Joyce Gail Reboton and the three duathlon teams bannered by the pair of Kim Mangrobang and Franklin Yee put up a gallant stand on the final day of competition in the 2025 World Games on Sunday.

But the last batch of Filipinos fighting for pride and honor just couldn't get over the hump as Team Philippines finished its campaign with two silver and two bronze medals after 11 days of action in the quadrennial event for non-Olympic sports.

Just a few hours before the closing ceremony at the International Horticultural Expo Park, Reboton landed sixth in the women's equipped super heavyweight division after accumulating 94.52 points with her performances in squat (240 kilograms), bench (147.5kgs), and deadlift (207.5kgs).

