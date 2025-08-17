Leptospirosis cases lower — DoH

The number of leptospirosis cases went down last week, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

From 10 to 14 August, the DoH logged 10 leptospirosis cases daily, compared to almost 200 per day during the week of 3 to 9 August.

In total, there were 3,752 cases of leptospirosis from 8 June, a week after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared the start of the rainy season.

The DoH assured the public that it remains on alert and its 49 leptospirosis fast lanes remain operational nationwide.

From 27, the DoH increased to 49 its leptospirosis fast lanes across the country to combat the ongoing threat of the disease.

According to the Health department, the leptospirosis fast lanes aim to provide quicker diagnosis, treatment, and medical attention to patients showing symptoms of the water-borne bacterial infection as cases rise after flooding.